HAMILTON (South Shields) Peacefully in Harton Grange Care Home on 30th January, aged 89 years. Eva (née Gray), beloved wife of the late Charlie, much loved mam of Stephen, Barbara and the late Elaine, adored nanny of Andrew, Stephanie, Nicky, Suzanne,
Jim and Callum, also great nana
of Charlie and Ingrid.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 12th February at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be collected after the service for Dementia Research UK.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020