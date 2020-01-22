Home

CROUCHER Evelyn
(nee Kernohan) Aged 84.
Passed away on 17th January 2020.
Peacefully in hospital after a short illness and joins her beloved husband of more than 50 years, Ossie Croucher, loving mother of Gillian and grandma of Samuel, Joshua and Ava.
The funeral will take place at
South Shields Crematorium on 31st January at 9am then afterwards at
The Little Haven Hotel.
Family flowers only, donations to the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
