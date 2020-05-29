|
|
|
Dale Evelyn
South Shields Peacefully passed on
23rd May 2020, aged 92 years.
Devoted wife to the late Michael.
Much loved mam of the late Michael.
Cherished grandma to Alexander, dear auntie to Pat, Margaret, Maureen, Sandra, John and John, also a great auntie to all her
great nieces and nephews.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Friday 5th June at 9.45am.
Will be sadly missed by all.
All enquiries Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields, Tel - 0191 4555521
Published in Shields Gazette on May 29, 2020