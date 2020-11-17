|
|
|
DRYDEN Evelyn
(née Muir) Aged 95 years.
Peacefully in hospital with her
family by her side on 11th November.
Beloved wife of the late John.
Much loved Mam of
Carol and Malcolm.
Dear Mother-in-Law of Ken.
Cherished Gran of Jon,
Paul and Cheryl, Michael and Nicola.
Great Gran of Joey and Mila.
Funeral service to be held at St Nicholas Church, West Boldon
On Tuesday 24 November at 1.45pm, followed by interment
at Boldon Cemetery
Family flowers only please, donations if desired can
be left after the service for
The Alzheimer's Society
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 17, 2020