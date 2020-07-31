Home

Florence Watson

Florence Watson Notice
Watson Florence
(Flo) Peacefully passed on 28th July 2020, aged 85 years
Devoted Wife to the late Frank.
Much loved Mam of Debra, her partner Jim and the late David. Cherished Nana of Daniel, Matthew and Gregory and their partners Karolina, Lucy and Ruth, also a dearly loved Great Nana to
Evelyn and Amelia.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 4th August, at 2:45pm.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields. Tel: (0191) 4555521
Published in Shields Gazette on July 31, 2020
