WATSON Florence The family of the late
Florence Watson wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent sad bereavement and the help given
to Flo during the pandemic.
Also for the cards, letters of condolence, floral tributes
received and donations to
Cats Protection League.
Thanks to Specialist Lung Cancer Nurse, Lorna Morgan, Doctors and staff on ward 10, South Tyneside Hospital, Matron and staff of Chichester Court Care Home.
Special thanks to Claire and staff
@ Westoe Taxis.
Thanks to Michael Howe for a comforting service and to
Gill Martin and the staff of
Co-op Funeralcare in South Shields for the funeral arrangements.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 14, 2020