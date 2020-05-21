|
|
|
Baines Frances Jean
(née Hunter) Peacefully in Cheviot Court
on 17th May, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack,
much loved mam of Lynn,
Tracey and Stephanie,
loving mother-in-law of
Raymond, Michael and David,
also a cherished grandma,
great-grandma and
great-great-grandma.
Due to the current situation,
a private family service will take place on Thursday 28th May in
South Shields Crematorium at 2:45pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dementia UK. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of
Cheviot Court for their love and
compassion shown to Jean.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0191 4545700
Published in Shields Gazette on May 21, 2020