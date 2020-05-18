|
Soave Franco
(Jarrow) Aged 63, suddenly but
peacefully passed away at home
on Sunday 10th May 2020.
Devoted husband of Angela,
cherished father of Alessio and Adriana, much loved father in law
of Lizzie and Wayne.
Adored Nonno ('Coco') of Sophia. Beloved brother of Maria, best friend and brother in law of Franco & Jillian. Dearest brother in law of Laura. Loved son in law of Gabrielle. Never forgetting brother in law of the late Maria & Guiseppe.
Loved by all his nieces and
nephews Andrew, Greg, Marco, Dominic, Lucia & Gabriellla
and all of the families.
Franco will have a graveside
service on Saturday 23rd May at
Harton Cemetery at 10am.
Please join the family to pay
your respects while also
abiding by social distancing.
The family would like close
family and friends to leave from
their home at 9:20am in individual cars for his final journey to
Harton Cemetery together.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 18, 2020