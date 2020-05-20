|
|
|
Chambers Hebburn Frankie passed away after
losing his battle against Cancer,
on 15th May 2020, aged 77 years.
Frankie never complained more concerned about others than for himself. Frankie was one of a kind, one of life's gentlemen.
Rest in Peace Frankie you will be dearly missed and never forgotten by all that had the pleasure of knowing you.
Hebburn's loss is Heaven's gain.
Always in our Hearts.
From Brother Danny, Sister in Law Christine, Nephew Simon, Wife Deni and children Teddy & Flo.
Mates: Geordie, Matty, Ged and all the lads, lasses and Staff in the Iona.
Immediate family and close friends to meet for graveside service at Hebburn Cemetery on Wednesday 27th May 2020 at 12:15pm.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 20, 2020