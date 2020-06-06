Home

Fred Thompson Notice
Thompson Fred Peacefully at home after a long illness heroically borne
on 2nd June, aged 72 years.
Beloved Husband of Doreen.
Much loved Father to Katherine
and Stepfather to Susan and David.
Helper and DIY expert
Father-in-Law to
Brian, Mark, and Wendy.
Devoted Grandad to
Michael, Sarah, and Millie.
Wonderful brother to
Margaret, Ken and Hillary.
Fred's family would like to thank all the NHS staff for their care and support given to him and the family.
In our hearts forever xx.
Funeral Service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Friday 12th June at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired
to Cancer Research.
Sadly restrictions are in place
so all enquiries please to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 4545700.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 6, 2020
