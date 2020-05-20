|
|
|
WAKEFIELD (Jarrow) On the 16th May Fred sadly passed away, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was a beloved husband of Marion, father of Fred, Janette, Ian, Mandy, Marian and the late Andrew. He was also a granda of 13 and a great granda. His family would like to thank family, friends, NHS and Comfort Call for all their services. A graveside service will take place on Thursday 28th May
at 2.15pm in Jarrow Cemetery.
However, due to restrictions in place please call Co op Funeralcare, Jarrow on 01914897400
Reunited with Andrew.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 20, 2020