BEAL (Hebburn) Peacefully in hospital on the
18th February 2020, Freddie.
Loving husband to the late Pam,
dear father to Donna and Debbie. Grandad, brother and loving
partner to Kath.
Family and friends please meet
at South Shields Crematorium
on Tuesday 3rd March 2020
at 2.00 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Cancer Research, donations may be received at the Crematorium. R.I.P.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020