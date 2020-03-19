|
|
|
Davison (Gillespie)
South Shields Suddenly but peacefully at home on the 25th February 2020, aged 64 years, Gary. Much loved brother, uncle, god father and forever friend. Gary will be missed by everyone.
He is now dancing in the stars. Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday
26th March 2020 at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Kidney Research.
Donations may be received
at the Crematorium.
As Gary had such a colourful personality, please show your respect and dress in colourful
attire and wear your colours
with PRIDE. No black to be worn please. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020