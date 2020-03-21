|
Davison Gary Well wor Gary,
You've gone and left me behind,
Memories of you singing and dancing always on my mind,
I'll cherish these thoughts
close to my heart,
And talk of the good times
but where do I start,
The shows we put on to
entertain one another,
I'll always remember wor Gary,
my brother.
Your loving sister Jacqueline
x
Uncle Gary,
We will always remember the great times.
Life and soul of the party and first at the buffet table.
You will be greatly missed.
Nieces Diane, Elaine and families
xxx
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 21, 2020