|
|
|
PHILLIPS Geoffrey John
(East Boldon) Author of Newcastle Books
past and present.
Guitarist of the Origenells and
the Geoff Phillips band playing for
many years at the Eden Arms Hotel, Rushyford.
Passed away on 30th July 2020, aged 73 years.
Loving Husband to the late June, much loved Dad of Christine and Step Father to Ian and David and cherished Grandad to Emma.
Loved by all his extended family.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 10th August at 2.45pm.
All welcome back afterwards to Boldon Golf Club. Christine would really love to meet you all.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Boldon, Tel: 0191 5367232.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020