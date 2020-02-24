|
|
|
Ayre George
(Boldon Colliery) Peacefully passed away in hospital on 20th February 2020,
aged 80 years.
A loving Dad to Michael, Roslynn, Steven and their partners.
A cherished Granda to
Gary, Liam, Jade, Matthew,
Scarlett, Harry and Kaiden.
A long time companion of Pauline.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 26th February at 9am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be left
at the crematorium for
Cancer Research UK.
All welcome back afterwards
to The Colliery Tavern.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, tel: (0191) 536 7232
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020