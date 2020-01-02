Home

CLEGHORN South Shields Peacefully at home on December 25, aged 65 years, George (The Gentle Giant). Loving son of the late George and Johanna. George will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Family and friends please meet for service in Harton Cemetery Chapel on Saturday January 11th at 10.15am prior to interment in Harton Cemetery. Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research. A donation box is available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
