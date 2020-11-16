Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (Hebburn)
Victoria House, 7 & 9 Prince Consort Road
Hebburn, Co. Durham NE31 1BE
0191 455 0908
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
13:15
Sould Shields Crematorium
George Dods Notice
DODS George Thomas (Hebburn)
Peacefully, in hospital on 9th November, 2020, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Irene, loving dad of Karen and Stephen, father-in-law of Gordon and Sharon, also a adored granda of Lynsay, Julie, Ryan, Kristopher and Rob and great-granda of Callum, Chloe and Ethan. Funeral service will take place at Sould Shields Crematorium, on Friday, 20th November, at 1.15 pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the British Heart Foundation. George will be resting at Tynedale Funeral Directors in Hebburn.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 16, 2020
