DODS George Thomas (Hebburn)
Peacefully, in hospital on 9th November, 2020, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of Irene, loving dad of Karen and Stephen, father-in-law of Gordon and Sharon, also a adored granda of Lynsay, Julie, Ryan, Kristopher and Rob and great-granda of Callum, Chloe and Ethan. Funeral service will take place at Sould Shields Crematorium, on Friday, 20th November, at 1.15 pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the British Heart Foundation. George will be resting at Tynedale Funeral Directors in Hebburn.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 16, 2020