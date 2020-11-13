|
Gibson South Shields Sadly, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on 1st November 2020, aged 69 years.
George, a much loved husband of Michelle, adored dad of Chris, Phil, Alex and Scott, father-in-law of Rebecca, David and Paul.
Also, a loving Grandfather
of Poppy and Beatrix.
The funeral will take place on Thursday 19th November at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The Macmillan Nurses. A collection box will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 13, 2020