Peter Johnson Funerals
108 Imeary Street
South Shields, Tyne and Wear NE34 4EL
0191 455 1111
Funeral
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
South Shields Crematorium
George Holmstrom

George Holmstrom Notice
Holmstrom (South Shields)
George Albert
(Master Mariner) Aged 84 years, passed
away peacefully at home on
25th April 2020 after a long
illness courageously borne.
Beloved husband of the late
Violet Alexandra, dearly loved
dad of Christine and son-in-law
Steven, adored grandad of
Alexandra and the late Samantha,
treasured brother of Douglas
and a much loved uncle.
Funeral to take place at
South Shields Crematorium
on Wednesday 20th May.
All enquiries to Peter Johnson Funeral Directors, 108 Imeary Street, Tel: 0191 4551111
Published in Shields Gazette on May 13, 2020
