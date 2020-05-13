|
Holmstrom (South Shields)
George Albert
(Master Mariner) Aged 84 years, passed
away peacefully at home on
25th April 2020 after a long
illness courageously borne.
Beloved husband of the late
Violet Alexandra, dearly loved
dad of Christine and son-in-law
Steven, adored grandad of
Alexandra and the late Samantha,
treasured brother of Douglas
and a much loved uncle.
Funeral to take place at
South Shields Crematorium
on Wednesday 20th May.
All enquiries to Peter Johnson Funeral Directors, 108 Imeary Street, Tel: 0191 4551111
Published in Shields Gazette on May 13, 2020