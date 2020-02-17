|
KEDGLEY (South Shields) Retired Police Sergeant
Peacefully in hospital with his loving family by his side on 5th February, aged 86 years, George.
Beloved husband of Sheila, devoted dad of Gary, Julie and the late Paul,
a dear father-in-law of Helen and Steve. Adored granda of Tyson, Christopher, Yasmin, Katie and Sophie, also great granda
of Oliver and Lucy.
A celebration of George's
life will take place at
South Shields Crematorium on
Monday 24th February at 12.30pm.
Immediate family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
North East Ambulance Service and Coronary Care Unit Ward 6 (STDH).
George will be resting at
Peter Johnson Funerals,
108 Imeary Street.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020