|
|
|
LAMB (Hebburn) Peacefully in the White House Nursing and Residential Home, Jarrow on 20th May 2020
aged 91 years.
George, beloved husband
of Philomena (nee Brady),
much loved dad of George, Moira, John, Veronica, Philip and Helen.
A dear father-in-law to Pat, Tom
and Julie and a dearly loved
grandad of Jessica, John,
Georgia, Joseph, Toni and Joel.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium
on Monday 1st June at 4:15pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Bllod Cancer UK.
Sadly restrictions are in place so
all enquiries tel Coop Funeralcare Jarrow on 0191489 7400.
Will be sadly missed and
forever in our hearts x
Published in Shields Gazette on May 26, 2020