Lillycrop (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital on
2nd October, aged 89 years.
George Beanland, beloved husband of the late Hilda, loving and devoted dad of Angela and George,
a dear father-in-law of Neil and Linda, also an adored grandad
and great grandad.
George will be sadly missed by his sisters in law, family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Monday 19th October at 2.45pm.
By request family flowers only, donations in lieu to the
British Heart Foundation.
Dad you are with mam now, be free and walk in those fields.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 12, 2020