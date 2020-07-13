|
Nicholson George Peacefully passed away on 4th July. Much loved husband of Ann,
Father of Claire and Philip.
Will be deeply missed by all of his loving grandchildren, family and friends. A small family service will take place on Thursday 23rd July at South Shields Crematorium at 9:45am. Due to current restrictions, family and friends are welcome to stand outside the chapel where the service will be relayed on speakers. Donations in lieu of flowers in aid of Alzheimers Society - visit www.justgiving.com and search georgenicholson.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 13, 2020