|
|
|
Ridley (South Shields) Peacefully at home on
December 30th surrounded
by his loving family, aged 84 years.
George, loving dad to Michael, Michelle, Graeme and Helen, much loved grandad of Emma, Stephen, Sarah, Jon, Daniel and Laura.
Also a dearly loved great grandad
to Freya and Millie.
Family and friends please meet
for service and cremation in
South Shields Crematorium on
Monday, January 13th at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in lieu, if desired,
to District Nurses c/o
South Tyneside Hospital.
A donation box is available
on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020