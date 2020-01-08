|
|
|
BARROW (Mariners Cottages
and formerly
The White Ensign) Peacefully at South Tyneside district hospital on December 31st, aged 84 years. Geraldine Ellen, nee Short, much loved wife of Brian,
mother to Mark, Jane and Victoria, grandmother to Angus and Rory. Service at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday
15th January at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in support of
British Heart Foundation and
the Alzheimer's Society will be
greatly appreciated. Afterwards all welcome to continue the celebration of Geraldine's life at The Little Haven Hotel, South Shields.
Will be sadly missed.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020