Salkeld Gerard (Jarrow) On the 17th December after
a short illness, Gerard.
Much loved husband of Lesley and adored proud dad of Ben and his
family, Paula, Katie, Lucy and Sarah. Much loved brother of Paul
and Michael and cherished brother in law to Linda and Lynda and
uncle to Rebecca, Mark and Adam.
Funeral to be held at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 1:15 then afterwards at the Lakeside,
East Fellgate, Jarrow.
Everyone welcome.
Family flowers only please,
a collection will be made for
the AMMF Cholangiocarcinoma Charity.
Always missed and forever loved.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
