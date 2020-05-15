|
|
|
ROBERTS Hebburn Court Care Home Gertie passed away peacefully
on May 5th, aged 100 years.
Much loved mother of Ken and Sally, Val and Iain, grandmother of William, Annmarie, Andrew
and Caroline, great grandmother
of Nicole, Dale, Lydia, Krista, Rufus and Matlida and great great grandmother of Sean and Kylan.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Friday 29th May at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations to Hebburn Court Nursing Home.
Published in Shields Gazette on May 15, 2020