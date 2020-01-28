Home

Gladys Lane Notice
LANE Gladys
(formerly Davies,
nee Carr) Peacefully at Stapleton House
on 19th January 2020.
Beloved Mam to Pam, Judith,
Colin, Carole, Kevin and Susan.
A much loved Sister, Gran,
Great Gran and Great Great Gran.
Gladys will be sadly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium
at 2pm on Tuesday 4th February and afterwards at the
Little Haven Hotel.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to be left at
the Crematorium. Gladys has asked that we don't wear
dark funeral clothes.
All enquiries to Coop Funeral care, Jarrow 0191 4897400
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020
