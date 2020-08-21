|
Miller The Nook Sadly, passed away suddenly on
15th August 2020 aged 40 years.
Glen (Stig) a devoted Dad, Much loved Son, Brother and Uncle.
The funeral will take place at Whitburn Cemetery for a
grave side service on
Thursday 27th August at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to
the family. A collection box will
be provided at the cemetery.
All enquiries to
Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 0191 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 21, 2020