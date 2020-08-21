Home

Glen Miller Boldon Funeral Services (Boldon Colliery)
37 North Road
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AX
01915 191645
Glen Miller Notice
Miller The Nook Sadly, passed away suddenly on
15th August 2020 aged 40 years.
Glen (Stig) a devoted Dad, Much loved Son, Brother and Uncle.
The funeral will take place at Whitburn Cemetery for a
grave side service on
Thursday 27th August at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to
the family. A collection box will
be provided at the cemetery.
All enquiries to
Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 0191 5191645
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 21, 2020
