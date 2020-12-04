Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Johnson Funerals
Whiteleas Way
South Shields, Tyne and Wear NE34 8LH
0191 536 0555
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda Harrison

Notice Condolences

Glenda Harrison Notice
Harrison Glenda Passed peacefully on November 25th 2020.
Most wonderful mam to
Graham, Craig and adored
wife of the late Malcolm, much loved by all family and friends.
Service at St Peter's Church,
invitation only.
Interment at Harton Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, may be sent to Peter Johnson's Funerals, Whiteleas Way and will be
divided between the RNLI and
North East Air Ambulance
Resting at Peter Johnson's,
Whiteleas Way. Very sadly missed.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -