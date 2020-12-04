|
|
|
Harrison Glenda Passed peacefully on November 25th 2020.
Most wonderful mam to
Graham, Craig and adored
wife of the late Malcolm, much loved by all family and friends.
Service at St Peter's Church,
invitation only.
Interment at Harton Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, may be sent to Peter Johnson's Funerals, Whiteleas Way and will be
divided between the RNLI and
North East Air Ambulance
Resting at Peter Johnson's,
Whiteleas Way. Very sadly missed.
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 4, 2020