Gofton South Shields Suddenly at home after a long illness bravely fought on 20th May 2020, aged 64 years, Glenn.
Much loved husband of Alyson, loving brother of Heather, Sharon and the late Kork, Robin and Les. Beloved son of the late Joan and Bobby. Will be sadly missed by his beloved dog Ralphy, Jamie parrot and Thomas kitten.
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd June 2020 at 2pm.
Please note only immediate family allowed within the chapel,
everyone else please social distance outside to listen to the service.
All enquiries to the
Co-op Funeralcare Tel - 01914555521
Published in Shields Gazette on May 26, 2020