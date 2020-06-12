|
|
|
GOFTON Glenn Alyson wishes to thank all family, friends and neighbours for all
their heartfelt support, cards
and kindness.
Appreciation and gratitude to all medical staff who supported Glenn.
Many thanks to Dr Gordon and staff at Imeary Street Surgery,
Dr M Shipley, Lorna, Jo and to Kirsty, always there to help.
Also thank you to Asda Pharmacy Team for their exceptional help.
Thank you to all neighbours, friends, family and Co-op Funeralcare for making Glenn's funeral special.
To all that loved and cared about Glenn, thank you.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 12, 2020