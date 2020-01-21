Home

Bainbridge South Shields Peacefully in Garden Hill Care Home on 10th January 2020,
aged 80 years, Glenys (Nee Telford).
Beloved wife of the late Brian.
Much loved mam of Raymond, Richard, Michael, John and a loving sister, auntie, mother in law, nana and great nana
Funeral service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 28th January at 9.45am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Macmillan Cancer Support
and Marie Curie.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020
