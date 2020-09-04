Home

Notice Condolences

Gloria Campbell Notice
Campbell South Shields Tragically on the 30th August 2020, aged 31 years, Gloria Amy.
An adored daughter of Bella and Derek. Much loved granddaughter of Gloria and Albert, loving sister to Roxanne, Aaron, Jamie, Callum, Alisha and the late Adele. Loving niece to the late Mark and Gareth. Loved auntie to all her nieces and nephews. Service to be held at All Saints Church Boldon Lane on Monday 14th September 2020 at 1:30pm. Followed by interment at Harton Cemetery at 2:30pm.
Gloria will be resting at home. All welcome back to the Unionist Club.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 4, 2020
