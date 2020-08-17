|
MOORE South Shields Peacefully on the 12th August 2020 aged 90 years, Grace (nee Dowse). Reunited with her devoted husband Thomas Richard. A much loved
mam to Cynthia, Ingrid, Linda, Richard and all their families. Service to take place at
South Shields Crematorium
on Thursday 20th August 2020 at 10.30am. Grateful thanks to all the staff of Westoe Grange Care Home for looking after Mam.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 17, 2020