Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Richardson

Notice Condolences

Grace Richardson Notice
Richardson (South Shields) Suddenly but peacefully on 18th October 2020 aged 93 years.
Grace, beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mam of the
late Jackie. A loving nanna of
Danny, Joe and Michael and a treasured great nanna.

Funeral service will take place in South Shields crematorium on Tuesday 27th October at 10:30am
sadly restrictions are still in place.
Grace will be resting with the
Coop Funeralcare South Shields
so all enquiries please telephone
01914555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -