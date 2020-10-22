|
|
|
Richardson (South Shields) Suddenly but peacefully on 18th October 2020 aged 93 years.
Grace, beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mam of the
late Jackie. A loving nanna of
Danny, Joe and Michael and a treasured great nanna.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields crematorium on Tuesday 27th October at 10:30am
sadly restrictions are still in place.
Grace will be resting with the
Coop Funeralcare South Shields
so all enquiries please telephone
01914555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020