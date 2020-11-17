|
|
|
Flood (South Shields) Peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on 11th November, aged 65 years, Graham (Big Ham).
Beloved husband of Christine, devoted dad of Charlotte,
loving brother of Christine, a much loved uncle of Kerry and Stephen, also great uncle of Morgan.
A celebration of Graham's life will take place at South Shields Crematorium on 24th November
at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, to
Human Kind South Tyneside Young Carers Project.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 17, 2020