Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Duckworth Funeral Directors (The Nook, South Shields)
293 Sunderland Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE34 6RB
0191 454 5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Greta Halpin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Greta Halpin

Notice Condolences

Greta Halpin Notice
Halpin Greta Rosa
(nee Pena) Peacefully in hospital on
27th April, aged 101 years.
Greta, dearly beloved wife of the
late Thomas, much loved mam of
Terry, Rita, Ann, Peter and the
late Derek and Philip, loved and adored great little nana and
great-great little nana.
If love could have kept you here,
you never would have left.
A family funeral service will be held at South Shields Crematorium.
"Love you Mam, see you tomorrow"
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 4545700
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -