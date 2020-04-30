|
|
|
Halpin Greta Rosa
(nee Pena) Peacefully in hospital on
27th April, aged 101 years.
Greta, dearly beloved wife of the
late Thomas, much loved mam of
Terry, Rita, Ann, Peter and the
late Derek and Philip, loved and adored great little nana and
great-great little nana.
If love could have kept you here,
you never would have left.
A family funeral service will be held at South Shields Crematorium.
"Love you Mam, see you tomorrow"
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 4545700
Published in Shields Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020