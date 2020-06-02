|
|
|
MORDEW (South Shields) Peacefully in Needham Court Residential Home, Jarrow, on
25th May 2020 aged 87 years, Gwen.
Beloved wife of the late Bill,
much loved mam of Helen,
dearly loved grandma to Claire
and husband John and a
cherished great grandma of
Joshua and Sophie.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium Chapel on Tuesday 9th June at 1:15pm.
Sadly restrictions are in place so all enquiries please tel: -
Coop Funeralcare South Shields on 0191455 5521.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 2, 2020