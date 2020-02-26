Home

Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Harold Dunn Notice
Dunn Harold Peacefully in
Roseway House Care Home on
15th February, aged 87 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jane,
much loved father of Harold,
loving grandfather of Christopher,
great-grandfather of Rebecca Ann
and Ruby Mae and a dear brother
of Muriel, Malcolm and Jeanette .
Family and friends please meet
for service on Wednesday
4th March in South Shields
Crematorium at 11:15am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
Black Watch Welfare Fund.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020
