Halliday Harry
(South Shields) Passed on 21st January 2020,
aged 93 years.
Devoted husband of the late Joyce. Loving dad to John, a dear father in law to Jane, a cherished grandpa to Harry, also a much loved brother to the late Dick and Katherine
and brother in law to Ken
and the late Molly.
Funeral service to take place at
St Michael and All Angels Church on Friday 31st January 2020 at 9am, followed by cremation at
South Shields Crematorium
at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu can be left at
the church or crematorium for
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare Tel: (0191) 455 5521
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020