Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Lamb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Lamb

Notice Condolences

Harry Lamb Notice
LAMB (Jarrow) Harry passed away suddenly on
24th September 2020 at Sunderland Royal CCU,
aged 77 years.
Devoted husband of Libby, much loved dad of Andrew, Anna and Steven. Dearly loved father in law
of Fiona, Michael and Kim.
Loving granda to Joseph,
Emma, Jack, James and Ben.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 6th October at St. Mary's RC Church, Jarrow at 1.45pm. Followed by interment in
Jarrow Cemetery at 2.30pm.
Harry will be sadly missed by
all his family.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -