LAMB (Jarrow) Harry passed away suddenly on
24th September 2020 at Sunderland Royal CCU,
aged 77 years.
Devoted husband of Libby, much loved dad of Andrew, Anna and Steven. Dearly loved father in law
of Fiona, Michael and Kim.
Loving granda to Joseph,
Emma, Jack, James and Ben.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 6th October at St. Mary's RC Church, Jarrow at 1.45pm. Followed by interment in
Jarrow Cemetery at 2.30pm.
Harry will be sadly missed by
all his family.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 30, 2020