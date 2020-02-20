|
|
|
OUGHTON (Hebburn) Suddenly at home, on February 13th, aged 73 years.
Harry, a loving son of the late
Peggy and Harry.
A loving dad of the late Paula.
A dear brother of John, Alan, Kevin, Lee, Barry and the late George.
Will be sadly missed.
Service to be held at South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 25th February at 10:30am, afterwards all welcome to Hebburn Buffs Club.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be left following the service to the
British Heart Foundation.
All Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Hebburn Tel 0191 4836521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020