Richardson (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital on
July 30th aged 65 years,
with his loving family by his
side, Howard (Harry).
A much loved dad of Sarah and Adam and grandad to Nate and Lydia. A celebration of Harry's
life will take place at
South Shields Crematorium on
Friday August 14th at 12:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, in support of Diabetes UK.
Due to current restrictions,
limited numbers may attend.
The service will be web cast live
and details will be supplied by Harry's family.
All enquiries to
Peter Johnson Funerals,
Tel 0191 4551111
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 7, 2020