ORRELL Hedley Walter Passed away on January 21st.
Beloved Husband of Jean, much loved Dad of Suzanne and Graham, dear Father in law to Paul and Catherine, also a devoted Popa
and Grandpa to his seven fabulous Grandchildren, of whom he was very proud. Rest peacefully my love,
my world will never be the same.
Family and friends please meet
for service and cremation in
South Shields Crematorium on Friday February 7th at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, a donation
box will be available on the day
for the Alzheimer's Research.
Please join us all in celebrating Hedley's life at the Britania in Cleadon Village after the service.
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020