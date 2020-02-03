|
|
|
Johnston South Shields After a long illness bravely
borne on the 27th January 2020,
aged 46 years, Helen (nee Page).
Loving wife of Alan, devoted mam of
Alfie, Freya and Buddy. A much loved
daughter of Dorothy and Jim. Loving
daughter in law of Tom and Brenda,
also Jean. Helen will be sadly missed
by all her loving family and friends.
Please meet for funeral service
at St Michael & All Angels Church
on Friday 7th February 2020
at 12:45pm.
Helen has requested a private
interment at Harton Cemetery.
Family flowers only and donations
in lieu to Young Minds & Cancer
Connections. Helen would like all
to wear or carry single yellow
flower and all to wear black.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family
Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020