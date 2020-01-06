|
|
|
Whale Lawe Top Peacefully in hospital
on 30th December,
aged 98 years, Helen.
Much loved aunt of David, Christine, Helene, Philip, Elizabeth and Patricia, great aunt and great great aunt.
Family and friends please meet
for funeral service at
St Bede's R/C Church,
Westoe Road, South Shields, on Thursday 16th January at 1.45pm followed by interment at
Harton Cemetery.
Family friends only. Donations,
in lieu of flowers, to the R.N.L.I.
All welcome afterwards at
The Dalton Suite, Customs House
Published in Shields Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020