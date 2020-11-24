Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Johnson Funerals
Whiteleas Way
South Shields, Tyne and Wear NE34 8LH
0191 536 0555
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Smith

Notice Condolences

Hilda Smith Notice
Smith (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital on
12th November, aged 88 years, Hilda. Beloved wife of the late Stanley, much loved mam of Michael and Peter, a dear mother-in-law of Katy, adored nana of Cara, Kelvin, Lori, Jak, Harry and Charlie, also great-nana of Noah, Lois, Joel and Jaiden.
Funeral Service to take place at
St Peter's Church on Wednesday
2nd December at 1.45 p.m followed by committal at Harton Cemetery at 2.30 p.m
All floral tributes may be sent to Peter Johnson Funerals,
Whiteleas Way.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -