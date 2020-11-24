|
|
|
Smith (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital on
12th November, aged 88 years, Hilda. Beloved wife of the late Stanley, much loved mam of Michael and Peter, a dear mother-in-law of Katy, adored nana of Cara, Kelvin, Lori, Jak, Harry and Charlie, also great-nana of Noah, Lois, Joel and Jaiden.
Funeral Service to take place at
St Peter's Church on Wednesday
2nd December at 1.45 p.m followed by committal at Harton Cemetery at 2.30 p.m
All floral tributes may be sent to Peter Johnson Funerals,
Whiteleas Way.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 24, 2020