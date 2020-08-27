|
|
|
Arthur (Hebburn) Peacefully in hospital with
his loving family by his side
on 16th August aged 58 years,
Ian (Little Arty).
Dearly beloved Husband of Tracey. Also a dearly loved Dad of Brian and Jennifer. Also a much loved Grandad of Jessica Rose. A Dear Son of William and the late Livinia.
Ian will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
Service at St John's Church, Hebburn on Tuesday 1st September at 11.45am
followed by interment
in Hebburn Cemetery.
A Celebration of Ian's life will take place following the funeral at
the Iona Club. All welcome.
All enquiries to
R W Barrett & Son Funeral Services, 379 West Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE15 7NL. Tel.0191 2410873.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020